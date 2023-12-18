139 homes proposed for Cashel

Plans have been lodged for a major housing development in Cashel.

The application before Tipperary County Council is for a total of 139 dwellings on the outskirts of the town.

The plans for a 4.5 hectare site at Wallers Lot – Hughes Lot are currently at the pre-validation stage.

Carrick on Suir based JSF Property Holding Ltd is proposing a mix of terraced, semi-detached and detached houses as well as an apartment block.

The breakdown of these is 8 two storey two bedroom terraced dwellings, 36 two storey three bedroom semi-detached, 66 two storey four bedroom semi detached houses, 9 two storey four bedroom detached dwellings and 20 apartments in a three storey block.

The application before Tipperary County Council also includes a creche on the ground floor of the as part of the apartment complex.

276 car parking spaces are proposed while the development would be accessed from a new southern roundabout junction at the R692 Upper Green Road.

A decision is due from the local authority by February 17th next.