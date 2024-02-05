Planning permission refused for telecommunications structure in Clonmel

An appeal has been lodged against the refusal of planning permission for a telecommunications structure in Clonmel.

Council planners rejected proposals for an 18 metre high structure at the Clonmel Commercials GAA grounds on the Western Road.

Vantage Towers is the company behind the application – they have now taken their case to An Bord Pleanála who are due to rule on the matter by May 20th next.

Three Ireland were refused permission for a 20 metre high telecommunications structure on the same site back in January 2020.