Permission granted for light industrial development in Clonmel

Permission has been granted for a light industrial development in Clonmel.

It follows a lengthy planning process with the original application lodged with Tipperary County Council over a year ago.

Joe Mulcahy sought permission for the construction of six light industrial units on the Powerstown Road in the town at the end of February last year.

A number of submissions were received from residents of Powerstown Way who expressed a number of concerns particularly in relation to the height of the proposed units.

However planning officials have granted conditional approval for the development.