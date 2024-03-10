Permission granted for light industrial development in Clonmel

Permission has been granted for a light industrial development in Clonmel.
It follows a lengthy planning process with the original application lodged with Tipperary County Council over a year ago.
Joe Mulcahy sought permission for the construction of six light industrial units on the Powerstown Road in the town at the end of February last year.
A number of submissions were received from residents of Powerstown Way who expressed a number of concerns particularly in relation to the height of the proposed units.
However planning officials have granted conditional approval for the development.