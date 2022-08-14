Officials say new projects won’t effect traffic flow in Liberty square Thurles

There will not be any major changes to traffic flow on Liberty Square through current projects.

The consultants working on both the Liberty Square and the Slievenamon Road projects have been in contact and looking at ways to change traffic movement in the area but say it won’t be much different.

Concerns were raised at a recent meeting of the Thurles Municipal District about the effect that traffic is continuing to have on the area around the square and possible knock on impacts on businesses.

However, members of the roads section said it will addressed as part of the liberty square phase two project but will remain largely a roundabout system.