Normal services resume for Nenagh hospital and vaccination centre

Appointments and services at Nenagh Hospital will go ahead as normal today and patients should attend as scheduled.

There is also no disruption to University Maternity Hospital Limerick, Ennis Hospital, St John’s and Croom Orthopaedic.

Meanwhile, all outpatient and the majority of elective procedures at University Hospital Limerick have been deferred, as the hospital deals with increased emergency demand.

Patients who are directly affected by these cancellations at UHL are being contacted by staff and will be rescheduled at the earliest opportunity.

Services at UHL which are unaffected by the cancellations include:

– Cancer services (including chemotherapy, radiotherapy and outpatient clinics)

– Rapid access cancer clinics (breast, lung, prostate)

– Dialysis

– Emergency and time-critical surgery.

The Emergency Department at UHL remains extremely busy with high attendances, including many frail elderly patients with complex medical needs.

Patients with less urgent injuries and conditions can expect long waits if they attend at our Emergency Department today.

Members of the public are advised to consider all available care options before presenting to the ED.

Injury units in Ennis and Nenagh are open from 8am to 8pm, and in St John’s from 8am to 7pm, seven days a week.

Injury Units are for the treatment of broken bones, dislocations, sprains strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns.

Anyone with less serious illness or conditions should contact their GPs or out-of-hours GP services. However, if someone is seriously injured or ill or worried their life is at risk the ED will assess and treat them as a priority.

The Covid 19 vaccination centres in Nenagh at the Abbey Court Hotel, Ennis and Limerick are also running as normal.

There is a walk-in clinic in Nenagh from 4.30pm-7pm today (Wednesday) for doses one and two of the Covid vaccine.

The following are the details for upcoming clinics in Nenagh;

Tomorrow (Thursday), there will be a walk-in clinic for the booster for those aged between 50 and 59, between 3.30pm and 7pm.

On Saturday, those aged between 50 and 59 can get a booster between 8.30am and 2pm and those aged between 60 and 69 can get a booster at the walk-in clinic between 3pm and 7pm.

There will also be a walk-in booster clinic for those aged between 60 and 69 between 8.30am and 11.30am.