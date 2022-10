Newcastle Muintir na Tire Community Council will officially opening their newly renovated Community Hall Newcastle next month.

The launch which will be held on Friday, November 4th at 7.30 pm.

The committee hopes this will provide an opportunity for all local people to see the work that has been done.

All are welcome, with an invitation also extended to people to participate in the Newcastle positive steps together fundraising auction also on that day at Ballymacrabry community Hall.