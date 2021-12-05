New build Carrick-on-Suir Gaelscoil to go to tender shortly

A new-build for Carrick-on-Suir’s Gaelscoil has been included in a list of 20 school building projects which will go to tender shortly.

The Council’s already received plans by the school’s Board of Management to build a new eight-classroom school on the site of the former St Joseph’s College on the Clonmel Road.

The Education Minister has this week confirmed that the new school building is in a list of projects which will progress to tender stage shortly, with construction over the course of 2022 and 2023.

The Gaelscoil remains temporary resident at the premises of Carrick United Football Club.