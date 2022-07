The Nenagh Injury Unit will re-open tomorrow.

It does remain closed today due to staffing issues arising from unexpected leave.

The unit will re-open Saturday, as normal from 8am-8pm, and can be contacted on 067-42311.

People requiring treatment for minor injuries today should still attend the Injury Units at St John’s Hospital in Limerick, or Ennis Hospital.

The Hospital Group has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the closure.