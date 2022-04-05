Nenagh Choral Society presents Chess after two year postponement

The Nenagh Choral Society presents Chess after a two year postponement.

The group began rehearsing before the first lockdown and this evening it will be kicking off at The Scouts Hall and running until April 9th.

The Director and Society secretary, Greg Brown told Tipp today that there is a real appetite for live performance again.

He is calling on everyone to come out and support the production:

“On stage a cast of 35 altogether and then we have 7 or 8 more backstage, and a front of house of 8 or 10 people, so all in all a show like this you need 60 to 70 people to do it justice. We’re dependent on our audience to try and sell every ticket. Tickets are on sale in the Scouts Hall. The show is going to cost us in the region of 50,000 to put on which is a huge undertaking for a non-professional voluntary organisation.”