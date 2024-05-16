Tipp hoping to make use of home advantage against Cork

The Premier welcome Cork to Thurles this Sunday for their massive Munster senior hurling championship encounter at 4pm.

A close to capacity crowd is expected with remaining tickets available for the Killinan End.

Speaking after Tipp’s draw with Waterford, Tipp manager Liam Cahill is asking supporters to get behind the team.

“That’s all we want is to try and make Thurles a real Colosseum again and you know, these boys will perform.

“I know we have probably chugged along at times with dirty petrol as you’d say if it was a car but we try so hard and the boys try so hard in training and it has to come out eventually on the field.

“I’m not saying we are going to win the Munster championship or the All-Ireland, I’m not but I will say to Tipperary supporters, get in behind them, support them and we’ll try future proof Tipperary hurling going forward and hopefully pick up a bit of silverware along the way as well.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Sunday’s game from 4pm with thanks to Arrabawn Stores.