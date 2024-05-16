Kevin Blackwell, Clonmel

Ballypatrick Lower, Clonmel and formerly of Solohead and Ardfinnan, Co Tipperary and Brothers of Charity Bawnmore, Co Limerick.

15th May 2024.

Kevin passed away peacefully after a long and happy life surrounded by his family in the the wonderful care of the devoted staff at Sonas Care Home, Carrick-on-Suir.

Predeceased by his parents James and Nora.

Kevin will be deeply missed by his brothers Frank, John and Conor, sister Mary, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Olive and Bernardine, nieces Deirdre, Catriona, Eavan, Deborah and Rachel, nephews Brendan, Donal, Kevin Oliver, Cian and Oran and all their families.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in St John the Baptist Church, Kilcash at 2pm followed by burial in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

Loved by all he met.

May Kevin Rest in Peace.