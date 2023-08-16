Tipperary landowner fined for destroying a stretch of a river in the south of the county

Inland Fisheries Ireland secured a conviction against Milo Cuddihy for carrying out instream works on 300 metres of the Lingaun River at Breanormore, affecting the habitats of salmon, trout, lamprey and eel populations.

He was fined a total of €4,000 at sitting of Carrick on Suir District Court and directed to pay a further €750 in costs to IFI.

Commenting on the case, Lynda Connor, South-Eastern River Basin District Director at Inland Fisheries Ireland said the actions demonstrated a real disregard for the river, its fish species and habitats.

Landowners need to seek all necessary and relevant information from their advisors, and from Inland Fisheries Ireland, before carrying out any works near, or on, a watercourse adjacent to their land.

The appropriate window for any instream works is between July and September, but only with the guidance and permission of IFI.

During the closed season, from October to June, no works should take place in a river.

Landowners can refer to further guidance on minding Ireland’s watercourses here. https://www.teagasc.ie/media/website/publications/2014/Watercourse_Management.pdf