Music Maker Festival starts in Ballyporeen today

Today marks the start of the weekend-long Music Maker Festival in Ballyporeen.

Irish musicians will perform in Ballyporeen’s Sensory garden, located in the middle of the village.

There will be food, music, free satellite events in the local pubs, and free entrance to some of the Marquee events throughout the course of the next two days.

A juniors concert gets underway today at 3pm and musicians such as Mickey Joe Harte and Ciaran O’Gorman are scheduled to perform later this evening.

The Sunday Session starts tomorrow with four acts playing in the Sensory Garden from 2pm.