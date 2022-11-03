Moloney calls for increased funding for

There are fears that the failure to allow for inflation will lead to issues for the Tipperary – Cahir – Cashel Municipal District in the coming year.

The Draft Budgetary Plan for 2023 was brought before Councillor’s at this month’s meeting of the local authority with the figures effectively unchanged from this years.

However Cahir based Independent Councillor Andy Moloney says this is not the case and has urged officials to seek further funding from central government.

“Technically with the rates of inflation we’re going to be at a 10% disadvantage straight away in 2023.

“I was looking for a 10% increase just to break even so we’d need a 20% increase in our funding because with the amount of estates in charge and the different bits and pieces that have to be done we’d need to be coming up in our percentage on our spend.

“I asked that we go back to central government and see could more money be got because I think it’s a 10% decrease – it’s not what it says on the paper.”

Andy Moloney also says the taking in charge of housing estates by Tipperary County Council is a costly exercise for the local authority.

While its very important that the estates are taken over by the council he feels with the current funding system it could leave a shortfall in other areas.

“There’s no budget for taking in charge of estates. And many of these estates many of them wouldn’t have had a bond so we can’t draw out of them. So technically the District has to pay for the upkeep and whatever renovations in these estates.

“If we don’t have the money coming into town budgets and village budgets these works can’t be carried out. So if we’re not going to have a separate fund for estates in charge it comes out of town budgets and if it comes out of town budgets something else is going to have to give.

“We’ll all be looking for road sweeping and different bits and pieces next year but the budgets will be spent on upgrading of estates.”