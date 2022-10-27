Search underway for man missing in North Tipp

A search is ongoing in North Tipp for an elderly man who has been missing since yesterday morning.

Emergency services and locals have continued the operation through the night in an area near Nenagh.

It’s understood the man in his 80s was last seen between 10 and 11 o’clock on Wednesday morning near the Burgess GAA field in the Hogan’s Pass – Kilcolman area of Nenagh

People are being asked to check dash cameras and house CCTV around the Newtown area.

Jim is described as being tall and thin with grey hair and wears glasses.

Any information can be given to Nenagh Gardaí on 067 31 333.