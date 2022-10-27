More resources join search for missing Nenagh man

A search is ongoing in North Tipp area for an elderly man who is missing since early yesterday.

People are being asked to keep an eye out for Jim Carey who was last seen at his home near Nenagh at around 8am on Wednesday.

The search operation for 83 year old Jim Carey began yesterday when concerns were expressed for his welfare after he went missing from his home in Newtown.

He is described as 6 foot 2 in height with a slim build, Jim has grey hair and wears glasses. He was wearing a flat cap, navy jacket, beige trousers and dark coloured shoes when last seen.

The Civil Defence drone unit is on site with the Search and Rescue Dog Association also joining the search.

People in the Newtown, Hogan’s Pass and Kilcolman areas are being asked to check CCTV or dash-cam footage.

The search operation is based at the Burgess GAA field.

Anyone who may have information that can assist Gardaí in locating Jim is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.