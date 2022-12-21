Appeal for help in locating teenager missing from North Tipp

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Victor Costa, who was last seen in Nenagh on Wednesday evening December 14th.

Victor is described as being 5’ 9” in height, of medium build with short brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, with black trousers, a white hoody and white runners.

Victor has been known to frequent the Waterford City area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.