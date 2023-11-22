Appeal for help in locating local teenager

Gardaí have issued a missing persons appeal for a County Tipperary teenager.

17 year old Dylan Bullman was last seen at his home in Clonmel last Monday morning.

He is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a slim build, brown eyes and dark brown hair.

When last seen, Dylan was wearing a black tracksuit with black and grey runners.

Dylan is known to frequent the Holycross area and also Cork City.

Anyone with information on Dylan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.