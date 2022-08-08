Roche calls for “no war” zone around Ukrainian nuclear plant

The shelling of the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine at the weekend has to be treated as an international war crime.

That’s the view of the Chernobyl Children’s Charity.

Ukraine and Russia are both blaming each other for the attack, which lead to one of the plant’s nuclear reactors being shut down.

Clonmel native Adi Roche of the Chernobyl Children’s charity says if the West is serious about preventing a nuclear explosion, it should treat this attack with the seriousness it deserves.

“What we’re urging is that we come back to the Hague Convention which declares any attack on a nuclear facility to be a war crime.

“We want this to be declared a war crime right now and that a no-war zone has to be agreed, has to be negotiated.”