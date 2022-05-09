Kelly: Dept of Defence will to hand over Nenagh Military Barracks

Tipperary County Council is being urged to take over Nenagh Military Barracks.

The call from Deputy Alan Kelly comes in the wake of a parliamentary question to the Defence Minister about the future of the historic site.

Sadly the barracks has fallen into disrepair with many people in Nenagh expressing concern about the building.

Deputy Kelly says Simon Coveney has confirmed that the Department of Defence is willing to transfer the barracks to Tipperary County Council.

“The Councillors can make a decision on its future – whether that’s to maintain it, partially maintain it, whether it is to build houses, use it as a business hub, a community hub or for other amenities for the people around Nenagh.

“They can make that choice but ultimately leaving it with the Department of Defence isn’t sustainable because they’re just going to let it fall down and ultimately as they’ve told me in the reply they are preparing it with the Land Registry to sell it.”