Funding needed if Council is to take over Nenagh Barracks site

Tipperary County Council, and other public bodies, will be given the initial chance to acquire the site of Nenagh Barracks.

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney has outlined in e-mails to Senator Victor Boyhan that all outstanding legal issues with the Summerhill site are currently being ironed out.

This is being done with a view to selling the premises, which has become derelict in recent years and prompted speculation about demolition.

If there’s no interest from public bodies, the Minister says it’ll likely be put up for sale by public auction.

Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Cllr Michael O’Meara is hopeful the Council will show interest but says State funding will be needed.

“The Barracks is in a very, very poor condition. So just to get the Barracks alone would be no addition to the council – in fact it would be a liability to take the building as it is because its in a very derelict state.”

“Some would say that it’s a dangerous structure as it is. It needs a lot of work so what we need is an injection of funding from the department to bring this building back to its former glory.”