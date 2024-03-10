McGrath calls for general election following referendum defeats

A Tipperary TD says the government has to go after a massive defeat in the Care and Family referendums.

Mattie McGrath says the message from the people who votes against the two amendments to the constitution on Friday is clear.

Deputy McGrath says it’s clear the government has lost the support of the people and it’s time for a general election to be called:

“The writing is on the wall, we’ve seen it in recent months where Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael back-benchers challenging the opposite ministers.

“The Greens, we know where they are at, they want to stay out until the last minute.

“I know that there is already angst in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to go after the budget in February but the people are sick and tired of them.

“They’ve given them a message here so to say pack up their bags and get out.”

However Thurles Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill says the No vote in the referenda was not necessarily a vote against the government.

“Opposition parties were looking for a yes vote as well so I don’t think you can read anything like that into it.

“If it was only the government looking for a yes vote on it I think you could say ‘yeah it was a wake up call to the government’ but the vast majority of the opposition parties were looking for a yes vote as well.

“I think it’s clear to the political establishment, don’t take the electorate for granted.

“This wasn’t prepared correctly, this was explained correctly.”