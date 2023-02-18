Lottery players in Tipp saw second highest overall prize winnings in the country in 2022

Lottery players in Tipperary saw the second highest overall prize winnings in the country in 2022.
The National Lottery has reported the list of counties with the biggest scratch card and online instant win games high tier wins in Ireland last year.
With the largest population Dublin topped the chart with 78 players claiming prizes worth over €4 million in winnings.
Players in Tipp came out next in line with €2,270,000 in high tier prizes shared among 21 winners.
This is despite Cork having a larger number of winners, however their worth came out at just over 1.2 million.
County No. of top prize scratch card & IWG wins Total in high tier prizes
Total 302 €20,005,000
Dublin 78 €4,115,000
Tipperary 21 €2,270,000
Kildare 13 €1,475,000
Louth 15 €1,455,000
Cork 27 €1,220,000
Offaly 10 €1,145,000
Donegal 12 €1,000,000
Galway 12 €935,000
Meath 14 €855,000
Carlow 10 €840,000
Wexford 10 €595,000
Leitrim 3 €580,000
Kerry 8 €500,000
Limerick 9 €470,000
Laois 6 €370,000
Westmeath 6 €340,000
Mayo 6 €285,000
Waterford 7 €280,000
Wicklow 6 €270,000
Kilkenny 5 €175,000
Sligo 5 €175,000
Monaghan 6 €170,000
Longford 3 €165,000
Cavan 3 €140,000
Clare 5 €115,000
* Statistics compiled from National Lottery prize claims data from scratch card and IWG games in 2020 – 2022. High tier prizes are defined as prizes in excess of €15,000 (€10,000 for online wins). All prize claims data correct as of 6th December 2022.Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 35 year