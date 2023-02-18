Lottery players in Tipp saw second highest overall prize winnings in the country in 2022

Lottery players in Tipperary saw the second highest overall prize winnings in the country in 2022.

The National Lottery has reported the list of counties with the biggest scratch card and online instant win games high tier wins in Ireland last year.

With the largest population Dublin topped the chart with 78 players claiming prizes worth over €4 million in winnings.

Players in Tipp came out next in line with €2,270,000 in high tier prizes shared among 21 winners.

This is despite Cork having a larger number of winners, however their worth came out at just over 1.2 million.

County No. of top prize scratch card & IWG wins Total in high tier prizes

Total 302 €20,005,000

Dublin 78 €4,115,000

Tipperary 21 €2,270,000

Kildare 13 €1,475,000

Louth 15 €1,455,000

Cork 27 €1,220,000

Offaly 10 €1,145,000

Donegal 12 €1,000,000

Galway 12 €935,000

Meath 14 €855,000

Carlow 10 €840,000

Wexford 10 €595,000

Leitrim 3 €580,000

Kerry 8 €500,000

Limerick 9 €470,000

Laois 6 €370,000

Westmeath 6 €340,000

Mayo 6 €285,000

Waterford 7 €280,000

Wicklow 6 €270,000

Kilkenny 5 €175,000

Sligo 5 €175,000

Monaghan 6 €170,000

Longford 3 €165,000

Cavan 3 €140,000

Clare 5 €115,000

* Statistics compiled from National Lottery prize claims data from scratch card and IWG games in 2020 – 2022. High tier prizes are defined as prizes in excess of €15,000 (€10,000 for online wins). All prize claims data correct as of 6th December 2022.