Local man says proper reporting on Aphasia is needed

A local man says proper reporting on Aphasia is important to those with the disorder.

It has been brought to light recently as Bruce Willis announced his retirement from acting due to the language disorder which impacts a person’s ability to communicate.

Martin Quinn from Tipp Town has an Aphasia diagnosis and says that it can be frustrating because you know what you want to say but can’t find the words, he says that stress amplifies the problem.

He told Tipp Today that while the awareness raised by Bruce Willis has been positive, it is important that there is accurate reporting on aphasia:

“There are two different types of Aphasia and I think there needs to be accurate reporting and a clear explanation of that .

The most prominent one results from acute brain trauma such as stroke which happened in my case.

And the other results from a degenerative brain condition such as dementia and that’s what Bruce Willis has sadly been diagnosed with and unfortunately the media has not clearly explained the difference.”