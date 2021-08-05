Key fundraiser for Down Syndrome branches heading towards Tipp

The annual Tour de Munster cycle in aid of the Munster Branches of Down Syndrome Ireland will make its way through Tipperary today.

The four day trek will cover 600 kilometres across the six counties of Munster

The riders will set out from Cork City shortly before 9.30 this morning and make their way to Midleton and Lismore before taking on the climb of the Vee as they enter the Premier County.

After that they will have a short break in Clogheen at around 1.30 and then travel on to Cahir, Bansha, Tipp Town and Limerick Junction before ending day one in Limerick.

Once again cycling legend Sean Kelly from Carrick on Suir will be taking part in the event.

Chairperson of Down Syndrome Tipperary Catherine Cleary says the response has been phenomenal once again.

“We have an iDonate page that’s linked into the six Munster branches – so all of the branches that are involved in this cycle. And its very easy to find if people want to donate.”

“But we’re just blown away by the generosity because people are approaching us to give donations which is just fantastic because even though we will have people out on the street collecting this year it will be very, very minimal. We have to go with the safest thing possible for everybody.”

Ahead of the riders over the coming days are the climbs of the Conor Pass, Molls Gap, the Caha Pass and Patrick’s Hill in Cork.

The iDonate page for the Tour de Munster can be found here while you can follow the event on their Facebook page.