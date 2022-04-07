John Prine tribute gig in Clonmel tonight

A tribute gig for John Prine is taking place in Clonmel tonight.

The singer-songwriter who had connections to Tipperary thanks to fellow musician Philip Donnelly passed away due to Covid complications in 2020.

Michael McGarry is from the band Bruised Orange, a John Prine tribute band, and they were inspired to create a show around his music.

They have been touring around Ireland and tonight come to the Coachman in Clonmel at 8pm.

Michael says that the Tipperary crowds have been particularly supportive:

” We’ve done 7 or 8 shows… I think the pick of the bunch so far has been down your direction in Source Arts Centre in Thurles, we had a fantastic night and a beautiful crowd.”

Commenting on the connection between John and Philip he said the county was lucky to have had them both.

Tickets are still available for tonight you can get them on eventbrite or at the door.