Investigations underway into Fethard burglary

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in relation to a burglary that took place in broad daylight yesterday in the Fethard area.

It happened at around 2.30pm in the Ardsallagh area.

Two men were involved – one was 6ft and of medium build – he was wearing a khaki coloured fleece jacket and a dark coloured baseball cap.

The second man was approximately 5ft10 and of normal build – he was wearing a black jacket with a dark coloured baseball cap.

Both had their faces covered.

If anyone has dashcam footage and travelled along the R692 between Cashel and Fethard or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area can they contact Gardaí at Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or any Garda Station.