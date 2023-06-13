Millions to be spent on former Roscrea convent building

The owner of the former Sacred Heart Convent in Roscrea has responded to news that the building is being repurposed as temporary emergency accommodation for families, women, and children fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

In a statement to Tipp FM, representatives of McHale Residential Limited said they will assist the Ukrainian families in integrating into the local area but will ensure to respect the historic nature of the building.

A team of conservation architects, engineers, surveyors, and a construction crew have been assembled by McHale Residential Limited, and the company is working closely with Tipperary County Council and all its relevant internal experts to ensure a “sustainable and compliant construction.”

Over the last eight months, a number of local politicians have been involved in the discussion of this project, according to the company, which also confirmed they are working with the International Protection Accommodation Services.

Representatives of McHale Residential Limited have advised that the convent, which has been unused for 40 years, is in need of grave repairs.

They say they are spending millions of euro to guarantee the building’s patronage into the future while they carry out repairs, restoration, and maintenance at the convent.

This, they say, is “expensive and commercially sensitive business,” which they are conducting to the advantage of the desperate people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

They acknowledged “local sensitivities” and stated that their aim is to ensure the Ukrainian reception center is “run in a manner that is respectful of the local communities’ concerns.”