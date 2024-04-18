Local politicians to be briefed on modular housing plans for Clonmel

Department of Integration officials are meeting local politicians later today to tell them about plans to house Ukrainian refugees in Clonmel.

They’re planning to build 82 modular houses on HSE-owned land near the rugby club in the town.

All the local TDs, senator and councillors have been invited to the briefing to explain the plans to them so they can pass on the information to local people.

Mayor of Clonmel Richie Molloy says he wants to see what they say – but concerns have already been raised after Independent TD Mattie McGrath broke the news on Tipp FM this week.

It’s similar to a development that is already deemed to be working well in Thurles and will be built by the Office of Public Works under a special exemption from the planning system.

Mayor Molloy says he’s concerned that there will be local opposition to the project.