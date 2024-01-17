Lee: Roscrea people are not racist

National media outlets are being accused of portraying people in Roscrea as racist.

The claim from local Councillor Shane Lee come as a protest continued overnight outside the Racket Hall hotel in opposition to Government plans to house 160 International Protection Applicants.

A number of women and children were bussed into the facility on Monday despite the pickets.

Councillor Lee says Roscrea has more than played its part in welcoming in people from other countries.

“It’s like now where national media are coming in and trying to have ‘us and them’. That is not the case because we have welcomed everybody into the society. Prior to all this Direct Provision and all this stuff coming into Ireland – we have Lithuanian families, Polish families. All working people in the town, families growing up in the town in the local schools, sports clubs making contributions to society.

“So I want to be very clear in saying that because the perception that’s going out by certain platforms is saying that ‘oh they’re all racist down there’ – that’s far from the truth.”

