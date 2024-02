More asylum seekers are being moved into the emergency accommodation centre at the Racket Hall.

A protest has been going for over a month now since it emerged that the hotel in Roscrea was to be used to house families of International Protection Applicants.

There was an angry confrontation between locals and public order Gardai when the first 17 women and children were bussed in.

Independent Cllr Shane Lee says more women and children have been arriving in small numbers by taxi since then.