Kelly: One rule for Roscrea and another for Drogheda

The Taoiseach and the coalition have been accused of having one rule for Roscrea and another for Drogheda.

Deputy Alan Kelly asked the Minister for Children to consider using Racket Hall Hotel as a dual purpose hotel with international protection applicant families being accommodated alongside visitors to the town.

The local Labour TD says the Taoiseach has stated numerous times publicly that the Government favours such a move at the D Hotel in Drogheda.

Deputy Kelly says the response to his question is just not satisfactory.

“The parliamentary answer I got back said they would not be considering this. I find this to be incredible, I find it to be discriminatory. What is the difference between Drogheda and Roscrea? Both towns were facing the economic and social consequences of losing their major hotel but yet when businesses, local representatives and the community in Drogheda kicked up all of a sudden the Taoiseach and the government said they favoured a dual purpose use for this hotel.”