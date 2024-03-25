Cahill: Hopeful Roscrea will benefit from Recognition Fund

The decision to stand down a long running protest at Racket Hall Hotel in Roscrea has been welcomed by a local TD.

People in the community had been maintaining a presence 24/7 outside the premises since January 11th when government plans to house International Protection Applicants there became known.

As well as concerns about the lack of information on who would be arriving there they also had concerns that the only hotel in the town was unavailable for public use.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Jackie Cahill says locals had every right to voice their concerns.

“Local people in Roscrea had a legitimate reasons to make their points and they made it very, very strongly and it got national attention. I’m happy now that they removing their protest and we have to deal with the situation that we have.

“Even this morning I was just going through my emails and the Recognition Fund has opened for applications and I just sent an email to the Tánaiste this morning to make sure that Roscrea gets well looked after in that fund.”