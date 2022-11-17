240 Ukrainian students attending Tipp schools

Tipperary is now home for over eleven hundred Ukrainian refugees.

According to the latest CSO figures they are among more than 62,000 who have fled to Ireland since the Russian invasion began.

The Cashel – Tipperary Local Electoral Area has 259 Ukrainians while there are 219 in the Clonmel area.

Nenagh has 183, Thurles has 142, the Carrick on Suir LEA has 124, Roscrea – Templemore with 103, Cahir has 61 and there are 16 in the Newport area.

Of these 171 are in accommodation provided by hosts who are in receipt of Accommodation Recognition Payment.

Meanwhile 141 children from Ukraine have enrolled in primary schools in Tipperary with a further 99 attending secondary schools in the county.