Improved Bus Éireann services between Carrick-on-Suir and Dunmore East

Bus Éireann has improved their services between Carrick-on-Suir and Dunmore East.

The company says changes have been made on Route 354 as part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan.

Route 354 has been extended from Portlaw into South Tipperary providing seven daily services between Carrick-on-Suir and Waterford.

The bus will serve Carrick-on-Suir, Portlaw, Kilmeaden, SETU Campus, Waterford City Centre, Waterford University Hospital and Dunmore East with the last departure set for 18.05pm.