Tipperary among counties to record €1 million house sales

The cost of living crisis is not impacting on the sales of high-end houses.

Sales of million-euro houses is soaring with Wicklow witnessing a 78% increase in the number of homes selling for above 7 figures.

In Dublin the jump was 44% while increases in the sales of houses over the 1 million mark were also registered in Tipperary Cork, Limerick, Clare and Donegal.

An Irish Independent examination of residential price register found 178 houses sold for €1 million or above in the first 6 months of this year, 49 more than in the same period last year.