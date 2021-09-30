Tipp rents still well below national average

Rents in Tipperary rose significantly more than the national average in the second quarter of this year.

According to the Residential Tenancies Board the year-on-year rent rose by 7% while in the Premier County it went up by 9.2%

The figures show the average national rent now stands at €1,352 while in Tipperary its €785.

In Dublin the average is currently €1,848 euro which is a hike of 4.4% year on year

Compared to the first three months of 2021 rents in Tipperary are unchanged while nationally they grew by 2.4%

The research shows the cost is growing fastest in Leitrim, Laois, Sligo and Wicklow.

According to the RTB report there were 14,140 tenancies registered across the country in the second quarter of 2021.