Tipp Macra leader highlights planning issues for young farmers

Young farmers are struggling to get planning permission for one-off houses, according to the Tipperary based president of Macra na Feirme.

New figures from the CSO show there were 2,081 applications for one-off housing in Quarter One of 2021, the highest quarterly figure since 2009.

But the President of the young farmers organisation John Keane from the Devils Bit Club says many councils aren’t giving rural dwellers the chance to build on their own land.

“We’ve had instances in Cavan, we’ve had instances in Cork – we’ve had members coming forward in Kerry as well who are actively farming themselves who are unable to secure planning permission.

“I just know from a practical point of view if you have a calving camera, you see a cow calving in the middle of the night a half an hour of a ten mile journey can make a big difference to the outcome of that particular event.”