Tipp houses taking an average of three months to go sale agreed

Property prices in Tipperary rose by €10,000 from July to September.

That’s according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report, which revealed the median asking price for a property in the Premier is now €195,000.

Asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in Tipp fell by €5,000 over the 3rd quarter of the year to €180,000, showing prices rose by €15,000 for this division compared to this time last year.

In contrast, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in the county stayed steady at €199,950 over the months of July to September, meaning the price is down €7,525 compared to this time last year.

At the end of quarter 3 this year, there were a total of 586 properties for sale in Tipp, an increase of 26% over the quarter.

The average time for a property to go to sale agreed after being put up for sale now stands at 3 months.

Nationally, the survey shows a 7.8% inflation rate on the annual asking price.

The author of the report, Conall MacCoille, Chief Economist at Davy, believes that price growth would continue, but at a slower rate.

He expects that Irish house asking prices will grow by 6% through 2022 and by 3% in 2023.