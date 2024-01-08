Tipp house prices up €7,500 in 12 months

House prices in Tipperary went up €2,500 in the last three months according to the latest figures from MyHome.ie.

The property website’s latest survey shows the median asking price in the county is €202,500 for the final quarter of last year.

That’s up €7,500 compared with this time last year

Managing Director of MyHome.ie Joanne Geary says this rise is similar to what’s happening across the rest of the country.

The price of larger 4-beds homes dropped in Tipp in the last three months.

The MyHome.ie data shows the median asking price for a 4-bed semi fell by €5,000 over the 4th quarter of 2023 to €215,000

Overall prices in the county went up with a 3-bed semi-detached house up by €5,000 to €195,000.