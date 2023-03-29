Tipp house prices buck national trend

For the first time in a decade there has been a fall in listed house prices.

The fell by 0.3 per cent in the first three months of the year according to the latest Daft.ie House Price Report

However Tipperary bucked the national trend with prices 2% than the first quarter of last year.

The rate of increase has declined though compared to a rise of 15% seen a year ago.

The average price of a home in the Premier County is now €222,000, 20% below its Celtic Tiger peak.

The average listed price nationwide in the first quarter of 2023 was €308,497.