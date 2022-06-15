Tipp Councillor says President was “dead right to have a go” at housing policy

A Tipperary County Councillor believes the President was “dead right to have a go” at Irish housing policy.

In a speech yesterday, Michael D Higgins described the situation here as a “disaster” and “our great, great failure”.

The remarks have drawn some criticism, including from former Tánaiste Michael McDowell who believes he spoke out of turn for the office he holds.

Speaking on Tipp Today from Nenagh this morning, independent councillor Séamie Morris said the President’s remarks were warranted:

“I remember reading Hot Press as a young fella, Michael D had a lot to say about what was going on in South America and places like that. He’s a person I’ve admired ever since then and I admire him even more since his intervention yesterday.

“There are too many people keeping their mouths shut in this country and are afraid to say anything. So I take my hat off to our President for saying that.”