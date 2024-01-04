Thurles leading the way for house completions in Q3 of last year

The number of dwellings completed in Tipperary in the 3rd quarter of last year was more than double that of the same period in 2022.

The CSO’s “Year in Numbers for 2023” reports 143 new dwellings across Tipp’s eight Local Electoral Areas during July, August and September.

This compares with 66 in the same three months of 2022.

The Central Statistics Office data from a decade ago show 23 dwelling completion for the 3rd quarter of 2013.

The Thurles LEA was by far the best performer in Q3 last year with 73 completions which in the main were made up of local authority houses.