TD Housing Ltd has been given the go ahead by the Council to build the mix of two, three and four-bed homes at Glencarrick, Scart.

It includes 17 two-bed, 49 three-bed and four four-bed units, and is a continuation of an existing partially complete housing scheme.

The plans also include the demolition of six partially built semi-detached structures on the site.

22 conditions have been attached to the decision by Tipperary County Council.