MyHome report shows Tipp house prices staying steady

Property prices in Tipperary have stayed steady during the last quarter, according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Price Report.

The report for Q3 2023, in association with Davy, shows that the median asking price for a property in the county is still €200,000. This means prices have risen by €5,000 compared with this time last year.

Asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in Tipp stayed steady over the quarter at €190,000. This means that prices in the segment have risen by €10,000 compared to this time last year.

There were 543 properties for sale in Tipperary at the end of Q3 2023 – an increase of 6% over the three months.

However Davy Chief Economist, Conall McCoille says there isn’t enough supply to meet demand nationally.

“Just around 14,000 properties listed on MyHome at the end of September so that’s still very weak.

“So unfortunately that combination of strong demand but supply still being very difficult…that period of price correction is over and we’re starting to see house price inflation accelerate again.”