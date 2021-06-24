Local residents to hold public meeting over houses planned for Cahir

Concerns have been raised at the planned development of more than 40 homes in Cahir.

Residents in the Mountain View Drive and Mountain Road area of the town feel the infrastructure in the area is already lacking.

Spokesperson for the residents group Niamh Ni Chillin says they feel the addition of more housing would only add to the existing problems of traffic, parking and water supply.

“To be honest we already have issues that we should have looked to be addressed already and I suppose this has just given us the kick that we needed to gather as a group to try and find possible solutions.”

“We did send in submissions to the council – they have read them and taken some of them on board and we hope to have more communication with them in the future.”

“We’re not anti-homes being built – we know homes are needed. We’re willing to work with the council on this but overall planning has to be good and has to be right.

A public meeting to discuss local concerns is planned for The Green in Mountain View Drive on July 1st at 6.30pm.