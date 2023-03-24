Local activist accuses TDs of pandering to the electorate

A South Tipperary community activist says ending the eviction ban is deliberately making people homeless.

Eddie Reade from Carrick-on-Suir feels that while there are often grey areas within politics, this is a conscious decision by the Government and some of the county’s local representatives to put people out of their homes.

He told Tipp Today that he rejects any claims that those who abstained were voting against the Government, accusing those TDs of ‘pandering to the electorate.’

Speaking to Tipp Today he said that it’s time the Government started to listen to the homeless charities and hear the stories in local communities like his.

“It is going to affect us massively I saw an ad for a small bedroom flat – one bedroom flat just off Sean Kelly Square last night for €900 a month. I was listening to a Fine Gael Senator last night talking about the local councils and all the plans they have in place and yet I know a young lad my age who is sleeping – couch surfing since November he was told he was going to have to be out of his house for 12 months before he would even be looked at to go onto the housing list.”

Eddie says that in addition to listening to homeless charities there is one solution.

“The one solution that is there is tax the vulture funds the way they are supposed to be taxed tax these companies coming into the country taking over masses of land the way that they are supposed to be taxed and go back to building the houses that we were all brought up in a generation ago. Call them whatever you want call the social affordable housing, call them public housing, this stigma has been put on them by Fianna Fail and Fine Gael since the 80’s.”