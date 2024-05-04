Ollie Harte, Clonmel

Highfield Grove, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Ollie passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Friday morning surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Helen and loving father of Sandra, Michael and Pádraig he will be sadly missed by his family, grandchildren Saoirse, Aoife, James, Scott, Aoibheann, Leila, Senan, Charlie and Danny, brothers Anthony and Seamus, sisters Ann (Burke) and Mary (O’Dwyer), son-in-law Sean, daughters-in-law Sharon and Laura, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode E91 F838) on Sunday evening from 3.00pm to 6.00pm.

Removal on Monday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Friends of Tipperary University Hospital.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.