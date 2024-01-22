Housing Minister to visit North Tipperary today

Minister Daragh O’Brien will officially open a number of housing developments in the County today

They include Mulkear View estate in Newport, Woodview Close in Nenagh as well as the Portroe housing development.

Minister O’Brien will also visit Newport Courthouse & Bridewell

The Town Park in Newport will be officially opened by the Minister this morning.

Local Labour Councillor Fiona Bonfield says the amenity has proven extremely popular.

“This is a very special day for Newport – we’ve waited a long time for this. The facility itself has been open over a year and a half now and it’s being enjoyed so much by many.

“The six acre site includes a playground, outdoor gym equipment, a multi-use games area and recreational walks. We are looking forward to welcoming the Minister today to officially open the facility.

“Personally I want to thank everyone who worked on this with us – we’re very proud of what’s been achieved.”