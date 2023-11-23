Hannigan says Council should promote local authority home loans

Tipperary County Council is being criticised for only approving 13 out of 68 applications for home loans this year.

The local authority can give the loans to people who haven’t been approved by the banks for a mortgage.

Management are warning it’s a complicated process to get approval over the line and more of the 68 may be finalised in time.

But Cllr Joe Hannigan says the council need to do more to help potential homebuyers get through the system.

The Independent representative says the local authorities home loans are harder to get than a mortgage from a regular bank.

Cllr Hannigan says those figures are too low and he’s asking for the existence of the loans to be advertised better along with better information on what’s required to get them over the line.